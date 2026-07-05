Ariose Capital Management Ltd Takes $17.23 Million Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Ariose Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 126,729 shares of the electronics maker's stock, valued at approximately $17,231,000. Corning makes up approximately 11.6% of Ariose Capital Management Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on GLW shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Corning from $223.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Corning in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research cut Corning from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Corning from $149.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Corning from $155.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $186.46.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Corning

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 100,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.46, for a total transaction of $18,646,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 908,353 shares in the company, valued at $169,371,500.38. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Soumya Seetharam sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.23, for a total value of $4,124,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,570 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,273,301.10. This represents a 43.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Down 0.3%

GLW stock opened at $196.12 on Friday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $190.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $51.32 and a 1-year high of $271.78. The stock has a market cap of $168.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 11.09%.The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The business's revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.730-0.770 EPS. Analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Corning's dividend payout ratio is currently 53.59%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

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