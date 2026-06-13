Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Holdings Lifted by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. grew its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 136.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,873 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,784 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $17,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total value of $4,292,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,600.64. This trade represents a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $39,134,400.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 331,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,111,134.88. This represents a 41.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock worth $388,820,943 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $186.47.

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Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Arista Networks stock opened at $163.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a PE ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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