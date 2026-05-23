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Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Written by MarketBeat
May 23, 2026
Arista Networks logo with Computer and Technology background
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Mizuho Markets Cayman LP boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 2,627.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,806 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 30,640 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $4,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 82.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Price Performance

ANET opened at $153.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $145.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.18. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.86 and a 12-month high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $4,482,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 12,976 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,678.08. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 971 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $136,843.03. Following the sale, the director owned 9,784 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,378,859.12. The trade was a 9.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,503,700 shares of company stock worth $246,710,022 in the last ninety days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Arista was highlighted for strong cash flow growth, with operating cash flow reaching $1.69 billion in Q1 2026, reinforcing confidence in the durability of its AI and cloud networking demand. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The company was named a Leader in Gartner’s 2026 Magic Quadrant for enterprise wired and wireless LAN, and it unveiled new campus networking hardware plus an upgraded AIOps platform, broadening its growth opportunity beyond data centers. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Arista continues to be featured by analysts and market commentary as a key “pick-and-shovel” AI stock and one of the cloud-computing names benefiting from hyperscaler AI buildouts. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Several articles repeated that Arista has strong profitability and upside potential, but these were largely recap-style mentions rather than new fundamental catalysts. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: One recent headline focused on “margin anxiety” around the stock, suggesting some investors still worry about profitability pressure even amid strong growth. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $187.00 price target (up from $177.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $181.84.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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