Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Acquired by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,528,887 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 287,385 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.76% of Arista Networks worth $1,248,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $4,292,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,740,600.64. The trade was a 71.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $39,134,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 331,848 shares in the company, valued at $54,111,134.88. This trade represents a 41.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,403,142 shares of company stock valued at $388,820,943. Insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Key Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ANET. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $165.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. KeyCorp reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $186.47.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $163.38 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average is $154.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here