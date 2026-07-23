Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,135,435 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 45,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Arista Networks worth $262,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,189,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $13,258,877,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,970,697 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,154,570,000 after purchasing an additional 628,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,171,766 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,870,618,000 after purchasing an additional 380,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Arista Networks by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,447,629 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,455,095,000 after purchasing an additional 477,625 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,558,563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

NYSE ANET opened at $175.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.22. The company has a market capitalization of $220.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.00 and a 1-year high of $189.82.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Arista Networks to $200 from $185 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside for the stock. Benzinga article

Needham raised its price target on Arista Networks to $200 from $185 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Arista launched an AI-driven zero trust security solution for VeloCloud SD-WAN, expanding beyond data-center networking into enterprise branch security and potentially broadening its addressable market. Arista Networks Introduces AI-Driven Zero Trust Branch

Arista launched an AI-driven zero trust security solution for VeloCloud SD-WAN, expanding beyond data-center networking into enterprise branch security and potentially broadening its addressable market. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst-style pieces highlighted Arista as a top-ranked growth stock and a candidate to beat earnings estimates, reinforcing expectations for strong AI- and cloud-driven demand. 4 Internet Stocks Poised to Top Estimates This Earnings Season

Multiple analyst-style pieces highlighted Arista as a top-ranked growth stock and a candidate to beat earnings estimates, reinforcing expectations for strong AI- and cloud-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also pointed to Arista’s strong AI exposure and exponential growth narrative, which can support valuation and keep sentiment constructive into the next earnings report. Arista Networks (ANET) Strengthens from Exponential Growth in AI

Recent coverage also pointed to Arista’s strong AI exposure and exponential growth narrative, which can support valuation and keep sentiment constructive into the next earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Several duplicate and trend-following articles noted that ANET is a widely watched stock, but these pieces were largely commentary rather than new fundamental information.

Several duplicate and trend-following articles noted that ANET is a widely watched stock, but these pieces were largely commentary rather than new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: One Trefis article flagged the company’s halted buybacks and rising purchase commitments, suggesting management is prioritizing future growth over shareholder returns and taking on meaningful execution risk. How Much Upside Can ANET Stock's Growth Deliver?

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other Arista Networks news, major shareholder Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 240,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.67, for a total transaction of $39,040,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 182,043,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,612,942,618.16. This trade represents a 0.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 234,578 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.18, for a total transaction of $43,908,310.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,134,207 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $961,020,866.26. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,264,983 shares of company stock valued at $376,175,065 over the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 target price (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $200.00 target price (up from $178.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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