Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Mizuho Markets Cayman LP

Mizuho Markets Cayman LP decreased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,969 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 25,837 shares during the quarter. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lighthouse Financial Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth $1,549,000. Bensler LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $6,350,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,613 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $22,224,000 after purchasing an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,621 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,591 shares during the period. Finally, Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth $3,058,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ANET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $189.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arista Networks

Key Headlines Impacting Arista Networks

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target on Arista Networks to $200 from $185 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside for the stock. Benzinga article

Needham raised its price target on Arista Networks to $200 from $185 and kept a buy rating, signaling confidence in additional upside for the stock. Positive Sentiment: Arista launched an AI-driven zero trust security solution for VeloCloud SD-WAN, expanding beyond data-center networking into enterprise branch security and potentially broadening its addressable market. Arista Networks Introduces AI-Driven Zero Trust Branch

Arista launched an AI-driven zero trust security solution for VeloCloud SD-WAN, expanding beyond data-center networking into enterprise branch security and potentially broadening its addressable market. Positive Sentiment: Multiple analyst-style pieces highlighted Arista as a top-ranked growth stock and a candidate to beat earnings estimates, reinforcing expectations for strong AI- and cloud-driven demand. 4 Internet Stocks Poised to Top Estimates This Earnings Season

Multiple analyst-style pieces highlighted Arista as a top-ranked growth stock and a candidate to beat earnings estimates, reinforcing expectations for strong AI- and cloud-driven demand. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage also pointed to Arista’s strong AI exposure and exponential growth narrative, which can support valuation and keep sentiment constructive into the next earnings report. Arista Networks (ANET) Strengthens from Exponential Growth in AI

Recent coverage also pointed to Arista’s strong AI exposure and exponential growth narrative, which can support valuation and keep sentiment constructive into the next earnings report. Neutral Sentiment: Several duplicate and trend-following articles noted that ANET is a widely watched stock, but these pieces were largely commentary rather than new fundamental information.

Several duplicate and trend-following articles noted that ANET is a widely watched stock, but these pieces were largely commentary rather than new fundamental information. Negative Sentiment: One Trefis article flagged the company’s halted buybacks and rising purchase commitments, suggesting management is prioritizing future growth over shareholder returns and taking on meaningful execution risk. How Much Upside Can ANET Stock's Growth Deliver?

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 32,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $4,482,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,817,678.08. This represents a 71.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 242,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.17, for a total value of $45,616,547.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 5,171,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $973,044,946.15. The trade was a 4.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,264,983 shares of company stock valued at $376,175,065. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.3%

ANET opened at $175.15 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $163.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.22. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.00 and a 12-month high of $189.82. The firm has a market cap of $220.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.98, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.60.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.Arista Networks's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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