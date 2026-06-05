Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,869 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $23,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total transaction of $2,140,947.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,917 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,531.68. This trade represents a 58.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $384,336.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 64,408 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,112,056. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,943,142 shares of company stock valued at $314,941,943 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ANET has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $178.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, February 13th. Zacks Research cut Arista Networks from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $181.00 price target (up from $175.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Arista Networks from $176.00 to $173.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $185.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Arista Networks

Arista Networks Stock Down 4.6%

ANET stock opened at $166.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $150.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.71. The stock has a market cap of $209.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.61. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

Further Reading

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