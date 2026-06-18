Aristeia Capital L.L.C. Acquires 463,743 Shares of Venture Global, Inc. $VG

Aristeia Capital L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG - Free Report) by 73.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,098,714 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 463,743 shares during the quarter. Aristeia Capital L.L.C.'s holdings in Venture Global were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VG. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Venture Global by 1,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,700 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Venture Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Venture Global by 217.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 6,230 shares of the company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter.

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Venture Global Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE VG opened at $11.05 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Venture Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.72 and a 1-year high of $19.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.27.

Venture Global (NYSE:VG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. Venture Global had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 16.94%.The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter. Venture Global's quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Venture Global, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Venture Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.018 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Venture Global's payout ratio is presently 7.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VG shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Venture Global from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Venture Global from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Venture Global from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Venture Global from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Venture Global has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $15.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on Venture Global

Insider Transactions at Venture Global

In related news, insider Thomas Earl sold 1,000,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.44, for a total value of $12,440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jonathan W. Thayer sold 111,111 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $1,585,553.97. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 4,459,400 shares of company stock worth $58,462,618 over the last three months. Company insiders own 84.24% of the company's stock.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global NYSE: VG is a Houston-based energy company that develops, constructs and operates large-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) export facilities in the United States. The company focuses on converting domestically produced natural gas into LNG for shipment to international markets, positioning itself as a supplier of pipeline-quality gas in vessel-ready form for global customers.

Venture Global's core activities include site development, engineering and construction of liquefaction and export terminals, commissioning and ongoing operations of those facilities, and commercial marketing of LNG under both long-term and short-term contracts.

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