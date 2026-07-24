Aristides Capital LLC Boosts Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. $ACIW

Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW - Free Report) by 92.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,514 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,619 shares during the quarter. ACI Worldwide makes up 0.6% of Aristides Capital LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Aristides Capital LLC owned 0.09% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in ACI Worldwide by 879.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,404 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $75,482,000 after buying an additional 1,284,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACI Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,735,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in ACI Worldwide by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,816,588 shares of the technology company's stock worth $86,851,000 after acquiring an additional 861,779 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 781,468 shares of the technology company's stock worth $37,362,000 after acquiring an additional 480,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,813,150 shares of the technology company's stock worth $115,364,000 after acquiring an additional 344,358 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACIW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on ACI Worldwide from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Weiss Ratings raised ACI Worldwide from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Research upgraded ACI Worldwide from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded ACI Worldwide from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ACIW

ACI Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACIW opened at $54.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $60.17.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.16. ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 11.51%.The company had revenue of $425.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACI Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACI Worldwide Company Profile

ACI Worldwide NASDAQ: ACIW is a global software company that provides electronic payment and banking solutions to financial institutions, merchants and billers. The company's platforms enable real-time processing of credit, debit, ACH, bill payments, faster payments and money transfers, as well as integrated fraud prevention services. Headquartered in Naples, Florida, ACI serves clients across banking, payments and commerce sectors worldwide.

ACI's modular suite of applications can be deployed on-premise, in the cloud or in hybrid environments to meet diverse operational needs.

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