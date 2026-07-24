Aristides Capital LLC Buys 90,533 Shares of Carter's, Inc. $CRI

Aristides Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI - Free Report) by 123.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 163,949 shares of the textile maker's stock after purchasing an additional 90,533 shares during the period. Carter's makes up 1.0% of Aristides Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aristides Capital LLC owned about 0.44% of Carter's worth $5,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Carter's by 445.8% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 775 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Carter's by 555.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,115 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Carter's by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Carter's by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Carter's by 1,380.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,132 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's Stock Performance

Carter's stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. Carter's, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $44.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.86. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.47.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.26. Carter's had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $681.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $660.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Carter's's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Carter's has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.060 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carter's, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter's Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Carter's's payout ratio is presently 40.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Carter's from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Carter's in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Carter's from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup restated a "buy" rating on shares of Carter's in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carter's from an "underweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter's has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $41.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Carter's

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc NYSE: CRI is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children's apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company's core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter's flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B'gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

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