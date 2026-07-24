Aristides Capital LLC Increases Stake in Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. $SSD

Aristides Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. (NYSE:SSD - Free Report) by 176.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,305 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,964 shares during the quarter. Simpson Manufacturing accounts for about 0.6% of Aristides Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Aristides Capital LLC's holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $3,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 51.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 43.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 212,164 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $33,327,000 after purchasing an additional 64,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 11.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 121,099 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $19,022,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the last quarter. 93.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SSD. Weiss Ratings lowered Simpson Manufacturing from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $214.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SSD

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 1.2%

SSD opened at $189.11 on Friday. Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.32 and a 52 week high of $213.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.64. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.30.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.29. Simpson Manufacturing had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 14.92%.The company had revenue of $587.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Simpson Manufacturing Company, Inc. will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Simpson Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Simpson Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. Simpson Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its Simpson Strong-Tie® brand, is a leading global supplier of structural building products. The company specializes in the design, testing, manufacture and supply of connectors, anchors, fasteners and lateral systems that enhance the safety and performance of wood, concrete and masonry structures. Its product portfolio also includes repair and strengthening systems, concrete reinforcement and high-performance adhesives used in residential, commercial and industrial construction projects.

Founded in 1956 by Barclay Simpson in Oakland, California, Simpson Manufacturing has grown from a single product business into a diversified manufacturer with worldwide operations.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Simpson Manufacturing, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Simpson Manufacturing wasn't on the list.

While Simpson Manufacturing currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here