Aristides Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 11,243 Vistra Corp. $VST

Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,243 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter worth approximately $746,729,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $574,499,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth about $322,660,000. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,949,568 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,524,000 after acquiring an additional 817,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 585.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 907,611 shares of the company's stock valued at $146,425,000 after purchasing an additional 775,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company's stock.

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Vistra News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Vistra this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John R. Sult sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,105,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 70,714 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,021,380. This represents a 8.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.96, for a total value of $824,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 14,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,368,825.60. The trade was a 25.83% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,588 shares of company stock worth $6,739,227. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company's stock.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST opened at $168.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.90. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $132.66 and a 1 year high of $219.82. The company's fifty day moving average is $155.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.43.

Vistra (NYSE:VST - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $1.55. The company had revenue of $5.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.22 billion. Vistra had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 105.64%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.229 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from Vistra's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Vistra's payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Vistra from $293.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings downgraded Vistra from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Vistra from $253.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $230.62.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vistra

Vistra Profile

Vistra NYSE: VST is an integrated power company that develops, owns and operates electricity generation and retail businesses in the United States. The company's operations span wholesale power production—through a diversified fleet of thermal and lower‑carbon generation assets—and retail electricity supply to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Vistra serves organized wholesale markets and competitive retail markets, with a notable presence in Texas and other regional U.S. power markets.

Vistra's core activities include the ownership and operation of generation facilities, the commercial dispatch and optimization of those assets into wholesale markets, and the sale of electricity and related services to end-use customers through its retail brands.

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