Go Pro
→ BofA: Digital Dollar Coming 2025-2030 (From Decentralized Masters) (Ad)tc pixel

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Increases Position in Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Snowflake logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC grew its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report) by 53.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,913 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Snowflake were worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Greenline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 142 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Snowflake by 95.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 205 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.10% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on SNOW. Citigroup upped their price target on Snowflake from $260.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Snowflake from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Snowflake from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Snowflake from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Thirty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $296.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Snowflake

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 100,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $25,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 8,801 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,200,250. The trade was a 91.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.60, for a total transaction of $7,127,860.80. Following the sale, the director owned 28,556 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,043,529.60. This represents a 63.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,802,015 shares of company stock worth $421,739,629 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snowflake Stock Up 1.1%

SNOW opened at $268.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.18 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $239.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.38. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.30 and a 12 month high of $284.99.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a negative return on equity of 50.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Snowflake Right Now?

Before you consider Snowflake, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Snowflake wasn't on the list.

While Snowflake currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026 Cover
7 Best Space Stocks to Own in 2026

The space race is growing fast, and you don’t have to have gotten in early on SpaceX to profit. This report shows seven space stocks you can buy today that may grow as rockets, satellites, defense, space internet, and new space technology become more important.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
Universal Basic Income ALREADY exists
Universal Basic Income ALREADY exists
From Freedom Financial (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
Ready to give options a try? Your first trade (Ticker included) -INSIDE
From Base Camp Trading (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: July‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: July's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines