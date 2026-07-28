Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,433 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.0% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $63,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 347,996 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $102,366,000 after purchasing an additional 29,118 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.0% in the first quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 37,958 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $11,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 16,657 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $4,900,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, St. Louis Trust Co lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.0% in the first quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 20,899 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $356.15 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $279.10 and a fifty-two week high of $359.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $324.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.55. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $58.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.96 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 23.97 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.71%.

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $418.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "positive" rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $375.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $358.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,919 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.42, for a total value of $1,522,036.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 85,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,326,072.44. This trade represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 32,438 shares in the company, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 18,876 shares of company stock valued at $5,907,051 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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