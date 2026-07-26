Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,505 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $137,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,928,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $407.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $355.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $466.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roper Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Roper posted Q2 adjusted EPS of $5.38 , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose 8.5% year over year to $2.11 billion , signaling solid operational momentum. Roper Technologies Lifts 2026 Targets, 2Q Profit, Revenues Rise

Roper posted , topping the $5.29 consensus, while revenue rose year over year to , signaling solid operational momentum. Positive Sentiment: The company raised full-year 2026 guidance , now expecting EPS of $22.15 to $22.30 and Q3 EPS of $5.75 to $5.80 , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Roper Technologies raises annual profit forecast on AI software demand 2026-07-23

The company , now expecting and , both above prior Wall Street expectations. Positive Sentiment: Management said demand is benefiting from AI-integrated software products , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Roper Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Application Software Sales Up Y/Y

Management said demand is benefiting from , reinforcing the growth story in its software-focused businesses. Neutral Sentiment: Piper Sandler trimmed its price target to $526 from $540, but kept an Overweight rating, suggesting the firm still sees meaningful upside from current levels.

Roper Technologies Trading Up 3.4%

ROP stock opened at $367.34 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.96 and a 12-month high of $564.68. The business's 50-day moving average is $340.29 and its 200 day moving average is $354.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.Roper Technologies's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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