Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Written by MarketBeat
July 26, 2026
Roper Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 44.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,325 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 14,505 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter worth $137,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the second quarter valued at $977,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 22.6% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 61,621 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $34,928,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROP shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $380.00 to $373.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Research cut Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $407.00 to $417.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho set a $355.00 price target on Roper Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $466.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Roper Technologies this week:

Roper Technologies Trading Up 3.4%

ROP stock opened at $367.34 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.96 and a 12-month high of $564.68. The business's 50-day moving average is $340.29 and its 200 day moving average is $354.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $37.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 30.24%.Roper Technologies's revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 22.150-22.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 22.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 8th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio is currently 15.08%.

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Recommended Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Roper Technologies Right Now?

Before you consider Roper Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Roper Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Roper Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom Cover
10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom

The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.

Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
AI billionaires are selling. Quickly.
AI billionaires are selling. Quickly.
From The Oxford Club (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
Boxabl Disrupts Housing With A Tiny Float IPO
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
3 Photonics Companies Making Quantum Tech Possible
By Nathan Reiff | July 21, 2026
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
Premium Retail’s Stress Test Is Separating Winners From Losers
By Nathan Reiff | July 23, 2026

Recent Videos

A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI‘s Next Bottleneck.
A $1.5 Billion Ruling Just Exposed AI's Next Bottleneck.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines