Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation $ADPT

Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC cut its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report) by 41.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,842,444 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,284,275 shares during the quarter. Adaptive Biotechnologies comprises 1.4% of Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC owned about 1.21% of Adaptive Biotechnologies worth $29,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get ADPT alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,971,706 shares of the company's stock worth $89,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,731,648 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 303.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,387,361 shares of the company's stock worth $71,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299,635 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,942,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,511,855 shares of the company's stock worth $57,041,000 after purchasing an additional 110,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,181,644 shares of the company's stock worth $51,670,000 after purchasing an additional 102,362 shares in the last quarter. 99.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adaptive Biotechnologies this week:

Negative Sentiment: Adaptive Biotechnologies priced an upsized $300 million offering of 0% convertible senior notes due 2031, which raises fresh capital but also signals potential dilution risk and added complexity for shareholders. The company plans to use the proceeds to repay the OrbiMed Purchase Agreement, fund capped call transactions, and repurchase $25 million of stock to help offset dilution. Article Title

Adaptive Biotechnologies priced an upsized $300 million offering of 0% convertible senior notes due 2031, which raises fresh capital but also signals potential dilution risk and added complexity for shareholders. The company plans to use the proceeds to repay the OrbiMed Purchase Agreement, fund capped call transactions, and repurchase $25 million of stock to help offset dilution. Negative Sentiment: Multiple insider sales were disclosed, including Chief Scientific Officer Harlan S. Robins selling 100,000 shares and another 6,160 shares under a 10b5-1 plan. While pre-planned, the volume of insider selling may reinforce caution around the stock. Article Title

Multiple insider sales were disclosed, including Chief Scientific Officer Harlan S. Robins selling 100,000 shares and another 6,160 shares under a 10b5-1 plan. While pre-planned, the volume of insider selling may reinforce caution around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: BTIG Research reaffirmed its Buy rating and kept a $22 price target , suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Article Title

BTIG Research reaffirmed its rating and kept a , suggesting analysts still see meaningful upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The company’s recent earnings trend remains supportive, with Q1 revenue up 35.1% year over year and results beating expectations, which helps offset some of the financing-related concerns.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADPT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock opened at $16.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -50.85 and a beta of 2.15. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a 12-month low of $9.96 and a 12-month high of $20.76. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $14.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.59.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $70.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 16.82% and a negative return on equity of 40.06%. The company's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Susan Bobulsky sold 5,000 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 411,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,823,725. The trade was a 1.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Harlan S. Robins sold 6,160 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $110,941.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,405,898 shares in the company, valued at $25,320,222.98. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 589,694 shares of company stock worth $8,945,827. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that focuses on harnessing the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Through proprietary immune receptor sequencing and analysis, the company decodes the genetic information of T-cell and B-cell receptors to identify signatures of immune response. Its core technology platform provides insights into immune-driven conditions, enabling more precise monitoring and targeted therapeutic development.

The company's flagship product, immunoSEQ, offers high-throughput immune repertoire profiling for researchers and pharmaceutical partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Adaptive Biotechnologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Adaptive Biotechnologies wasn't on the list.

While Adaptive Biotechnologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here