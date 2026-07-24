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Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) Shares Down 15% - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
July 24, 2026
Nebius Group logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Nebius Group shares fell 15% on Friday, trading as low as $186.41 after closing at $220.97, with volume well above average.
  • Recent catalysts remain positive, including Nvidia disclosing a 9.3% passive stake and Nebius validating its first Vera Rubin NVL72 rack in Finland, highlighting its AI infrastructure momentum.
  • Analysts remain broadly constructive despite mixed ratings changes, with MarketBeat showing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $222.15.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Nebius Group.

Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report)'s stock price traded down 15% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $186.41 and last traded at $187.77. 23,800,059 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 16,615,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $220.97.

More Nebius Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBIS. BNP Paribas Exane began coverage on Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities increased their price target on Nebius Group from $248.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Research upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $222.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NBIS

Nebius Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.57 and a beta of 4.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $228.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.58. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The firm had revenue of $399.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.13 million. Nebius Group's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Sanchez Maria Del Dado Alonso sold 1,509 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total transaction of $416,785.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 12,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,500,006.40. This trade represents a 10.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Volozh sold 46,627 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.45, for a total transaction of $10,978,327.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 821,662 shares of the company's stock, valued at $193,460,317.90. This represents a 5.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 668,405 shares of company stock valued at $140,422,170.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nebius Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth approximately $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter worth $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. 21.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nebius Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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