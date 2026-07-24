Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock Price Down 8.7% - Should You Sell?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 8.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $63.00 and last traded at $63.91. Approximately 18,562,172 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 24,477,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $69.99.

Get Rocket Lab alerts: Sign Up

More Rocket Lab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Lab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rocket Lab continues to win new business, including a recent $266 million U.S. government launch contract and additional NASA mission awards, reinforcing the company’s backlog and long-term growth story. Article Title

Rocket Lab continues to win new business, including a recent $266 million U.S. government launch contract and additional NASA mission awards, reinforcing the company’s backlog and long-term growth story. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and commentators continue to highlight Rocket Lab’s expanding defense business and Neutron progress as reasons the stock could still have long-term upside despite recent volatility. Article Title

Analysts and commentators continue to highlight Rocket Lab’s expanding defense business and Neutron progress as reasons the stock could still have long-term upside despite recent volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Rocket Lab announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 10, a near-term event that could move the stock depending on revenue growth, margins, and updated guidance. Article Title

Rocket Lab announced it will report second-quarter 2026 results on August 10, a near-term event that could move the stock depending on revenue growth, margins, and updated guidance. Negative Sentiment: The reported $8 billion acquisition is the main concern for investors, as a deal this large can increase execution risk and trigger worries about financing needs or shareholder dilution. Article Title

The reported $8 billion acquisition is the main concern for investors, as a deal this large can increase execution risk and trigger worries about financing needs or shareholder dilution. Negative Sentiment: Broader weakness in space stocks is also weighing on RKLB, with traders citing launch-market uncertainty and a sector selloff tied to SpaceX headlines. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RKLB shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Rocket Lab from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. New Street Research started coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.72 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.63 and a 200 day moving average of $87.19.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 26.87% and a negative return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $200.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 63.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In related news, CEO Peter Beck sold 1,298,622 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total value of $110,278,980.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,715,181 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $230,573,170.52. This trade represents a 32.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total transaction of $8,945,412.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 983,049 shares in the company, valued at $140,153,295.93. This represents a 6.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock worth $362,816,208. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,851,446 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,245,317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,725,536 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,420,192 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock worth $3,308,033,000 after buying an additional 5,610,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $341,036,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 818.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,190,132 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $104,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in Rocket Lab by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,200,726 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock valued at $1,130,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,623 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Lab, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Lab wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Lab currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here