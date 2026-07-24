Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the iPhone maker's stock. Robert W. Baird's price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.59% from the company's previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AAPL. Morgan Stanley set a $364.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered shares of Apple from a "sector weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 target price (up from $315.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, July 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $327.40.

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Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $321.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Apple has a 1-year low of $201.50 and a 1-year high of $334.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $305.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.63.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $111.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.46 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 146.69%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,226,770. This represents a 3.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evansbrook LLC increased its position in Apple by 0.4% in the first quarter. Evansbrook LLC now owns 8,095 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 5,102 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. now owns 9,898 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $2,520,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $3,351,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

About Apple

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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