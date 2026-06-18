Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Boosts Stock Position in ONE Gas, Inc. $OGS

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS - Free Report) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,180 shares of the utilities provider's stock after acquiring an additional 28,573 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.17% of ONE Gas worth $7,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,816,387 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $308,899,000 after buying an additional 202,189 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,707,792 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $138,229,000 after buying an additional 110,305 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,398,440 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $108,029,000 after buying an additional 380,668 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,103,732 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $85,263,000 after buying an additional 55,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 992,430 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $76,665,000 after buying an additional 218,571 shares in the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OGS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a $82.00 target price on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on ONE Gas from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on ONE Gas from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on ONE Gas from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONE Gas

ONE Gas Stock Performance

NYSE OGS opened at $76.15 on Thursday. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.97 and a 1-year high of $90.78. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $831.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $969.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. ONE Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.830-4.950 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. ONE Gas's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.40%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc is a publicly traded natural gas utility company focused on the regulated distribution of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the company owns and operates an integrated system of transmission and distribution pipelines, storage facilities and compressor stations designed to deliver safe, reliable energy to end users. Its operations are governed by state utility commissions, which set rates and service standards in the markets the company serves.

The company's service territory spans three states: Oklahoma, Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.

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