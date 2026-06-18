Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 13,178 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. $LFUS

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS - Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,915 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the quarter. Littelfuse makes up approximately 1.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.40% of Littelfuse worth $25,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Littelfuse by 1,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Littelfuse during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Maggie Chu sold 11,397 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.48, for a total value of $4,963,165.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,001 shares in the company, valued at $2,613,315.48. This trade represents a 65.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anthony Grillo sold 3,000 shares of Littelfuse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.96, for a total transaction of $1,355,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 64,928 shares in the company, valued at $29,344,858.88. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 15,494 shares of company stock worth $6,750,834 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Littelfuse Price Performance

NASDAQ LFUS opened at $466.44 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $215.16 and a 12-month high of $500.57. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of -276.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm's 50 day moving average is $434.19 and its 200-day moving average is $352.03.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.48. Littelfuse had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.62%. The company had revenue of $656.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Littelfuse has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.650-3.850 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Littelfuse's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -177.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Williams Trading set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "buy" rating and set a $520.00 price objective on shares of Littelfuse in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Littelfuse from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $465.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LFUS

About Littelfuse

Littelfuse, Inc is a global manufacturer of circuit protection, power control, and sensing technologies. Founded in 1927 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, the company develops and produces a broad range of products designed to safeguard electrical and electronic systems across a variety of end markets. Littelfuse's offerings include fuses, semiconductors, relays, and sensors, all engineered to protect against overcurrent, overvoltage, and thermal events in demanding applications.

The company's product portfolio is organized into key segments such as Automotive, Industrial & Electronics, and Power & Sensor.

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