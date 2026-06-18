Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Buys 32,757 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. $HGV

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV - Free Report) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 284,464 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,757 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.33% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $12,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HGV. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 489.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,535 shares of the company's stock valued at $66,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,117 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,871,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 142.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,163,538 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,648,000 after purchasing an additional 684,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 34.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,258,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,423,000 after purchasing an additional 577,772 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,936,994 shares of the company's stock valued at $86,680,000 after purchasing an additional 521,109 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Grand Vacations

In other Hilton Grand Vacations news, insider Charles R. Jr. Corbin sold 32,907 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,568,347.62. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 68,615 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,190.90. This represents a 32.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark D. Wang sold 190,813 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.93, for a total value of $9,908,919.09. Following the sale, the insider owned 904,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,957,235.13. This trade represents a 17.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 229,315 shares of company stock worth $11,738,497 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of HGV stock opened at $52.06 on Thursday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.79 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 2.64. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $47.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.66. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.43. Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 3.16%.The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on HGV shares. Zacks Research lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $56.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc is a leading developer and marketer of premium vacation ownership resorts. The company specializes in selling timeshare interests in vacation properties under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand, enabling members to purchase deeded real estate interests and utilize a points-based system for booking stays. Alongside new sales, the company provides ongoing management services for its portfolio of resorts, ensuring high standards of guest services, resort maintenance, and member engagement through its proprietary technology platform.

In addition to vacation ownership sales, Hilton Grand Vacations offers a comprehensive suite of membership benefits.

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