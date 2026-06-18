Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Grows Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. $KNX

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 326,237 shares of the transportation company's stock after buying an additional 24,787 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.20% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $17,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 868 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 52,930 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 75,102 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on KNX shares. Citigroup cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday. Benchmark upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $71.81.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KNX

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Down 5.7%

Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $72.91 on Thursday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.63 and a twelve month high of $82.86. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 347.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 0.45%.The firm's revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation's dividend payout ratio is 380.95%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc NYSE: KNX is one of North America's largest asset-based truckload carriers, offering a wide range of transportation and logistics services. The company was formed in 2017 through the merger of Knight Transportation and Swift Transportation, each with decades of experience in long-haul dry van and refrigerated freight. Since the merger, Knight-Swift has pursued a growth strategy that includes fleet expansions, targeted acquisitions, and investments in technology to enhance service reliability and network efficiency.

The company's core business activities include full truckload operations for dry van, temperature-controlled and flatbed shipments.

See Also

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