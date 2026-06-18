Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $16.85 Million Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. $CWST

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST - Free Report) by 9.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,046 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 18,242 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.27% of Casella Waste Systems worth $16,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,574,893 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $643,945,000 after buying an additional 581,310 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,765,442 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $368,787,000 after buying an additional 56,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,488,034 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $243,678,000 after buying an additional 477,216 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,306,780 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $225,926,000 after buying an additional 871,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,998,409 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $195,724,000 after buying an additional 41,447 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.51% of the company's stock.

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Casella Waste Systems Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of CWST stock opened at $86.10 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.18. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a PE ratio of 782.80 and a beta of 0.77. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.05 and a fifty-two week high of $118.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $457.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.49 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.38%.The company's revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 2,305 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $201,825.80. Following the sale, the director owned 14,048 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,230,042.88. This trade represents a 14.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edmond Coletta sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 140,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,548,968.08. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Casella Waste Systems from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Casella Waste Systems from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casella Waste Systems presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $111.13.

View Our Latest Analysis on CWST

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

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