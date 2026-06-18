Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Has $42.83 Million Stock Position in Aercap Holdings N.V. $AER

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC cut its stake in shares of Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,955 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 30,072 shares during the quarter. Aercap makes up 2.4% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.16% of Aercap worth $42,834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AER. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 19.0% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 282.7% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,659 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 4,919 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 26.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 43.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 459,459 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,757,000 after buying an additional 138,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aercap by 59.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aercap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AER opened at $144.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.93. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $105.65 and a 1-year high of $154.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $141.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.07.

Aercap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The financial services provider reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter. Aercap had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 45.22%. Equities analysts predict that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Aercap Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Aercap's payout ratio is currently 7.01%.

Aercap declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AER. Barclays lifted their price target on Aercap from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Aercap from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Aercap from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aercap from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Aercap from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aercap presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Aercap

About Aercap

AerCap Holdings N.V. NYSE: AER is a global aircraft leasing and aviation finance company that acquires, leases, sells and manages commercial aircraft and engines. Its core services include operating leases, finance leases, sale-and-leaseback transactions, aircraft trading and remarketing, and asset management for airline customers. The company also provides related commercial and technical support services designed to optimize fleet utilization and residual values over the life cycle of aircraft and engines.

Operating with a broad global footprint, AerCap serves airlines and other aviation customers across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

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