Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 27,721 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc $MRCY

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY - Free Report) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,317 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 27,721 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned 0.47% of Mercury Systems worth $20,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Mercury Systems alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 599 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 804 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Mercury Systems

In related news, Director Howard L. Lance sold 9,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $922,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Orlando D. Carvalho sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total transaction of $625,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 52,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,753.28. This represents a 11.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,875 shares of company stock worth $2,040,874. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company's stock.

Mercury Systems Trading Up 2.7%

NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $115.50 on Thursday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $94.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.89. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.25 and a beta of 0.94.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.21. Mercury Systems had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $235.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $208.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MRCY. Truist Financial raised shares of Mercury Systems to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $91.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MRCY

Mercury Systems Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc NASDAQ: MRCY is a technology company that designs, manufactures and markets secure processing subsystems for aerospace and defense applications. The company's products are built to address the stringent security, safety and reliability requirements of mission-critical programs, with a focus on radar, electronic warfare, intelligence and other sensor and processing functions. Mercury's offerings encompass rugged embedded computing modules, high-performance radio frequency (RF) and microwave components, digital signal processing subsystems and secure networking solutions.

Since its origins in advanced signal processing, Mercury Systems has expanded its capabilities through a combination of internal development and targeted acquisitions.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mercury Systems, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mercury Systems wasn't on the list.

While Mercury Systems currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here