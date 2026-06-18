Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 46,646 Shares of BankUnited, Inc. $BKU

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC decreased its holdings in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 463,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 46,646 shares during the period. BankUnited comprises approximately 1.1% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.62% of BankUnited worth $20,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKU. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,632,552 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $206,472,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,437,792 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $197,792,000 after purchasing an additional 149,450 shares during the period. HoldCo Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 277.3% in the fourth quarter. HoldCo Asset Management LP now owns 3,535,282 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $157,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,382 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 23.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,070,822 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $117,183,000 after purchasing an additional 576,843 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of BankUnited by 9.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,163,936 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $82,576,000 after purchasing an additional 185,937 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $194,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,502 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,232.34. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.97, for a total value of $45,970.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,791.19. This trade represents a 6.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BankUnited Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $46.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. BankUnited, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $52.11. The business's 50 day moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average is $46.43.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.14). BankUnited had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.46%.The firm had revenue of $273.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a boost from BankUnited's previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. BankUnited's dividend payout ratio is 36.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on BankUnited from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Research lowered BankUnited from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $53.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BKU

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc is a bank holding company based in Miami Lakes, Florida, operating through its subsidiary BankUnited, National Association. The company provides a broad range of commercial banking products and services, including deposit accounts, commercial lending and treasury management. It serves middle-market and small-business clients, offering tailored financing solutions across a variety of industry sectors.

The bank's lending portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans and construction financing, as well as residential mortgage lending.

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