Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 49,358 Shares of United Community Banks, Inc. $UCB

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lessened its position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB - Free Report) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,296 shares of the company's stock after selling 49,358 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned about 0.39% of United Community Banks worth $14,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 992 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Community Banks by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on UCB shares. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of United Community Banks from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Community Banks currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $38.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on UCB

United Community Banks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UCB opened at $32.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $36.77.

United Community Banks (NYSE:UCB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $278.27 million during the quarter. United Community Banks had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 9.65%. United Community Banks's quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. United Community Banks's payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Insider Activity at United Community Banks

In other news, EVP Richard Bradshaw sold 1,510 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.09, for a total value of $49,965.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,796,005.73. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.45% of the company's stock.

United Community Banks Profile

United Community Banks, Inc NYSE: UCB is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia. It operates primarily through its subsidiary, United Community Bank, providing a broad range of banking and financial services to individual, business and governmental customers. The company's core offerings include deposit accounts, commercial and consumer lending, mortgage origination, treasury and cash management services, and wealth management.

In addition to traditional banking products such as checking, savings and money market accounts, United Community Bank specializes in commercial real estate financing, small business administration (SBA) loans, equipment financing and agricultural lending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NYSE:UCB - Free Report).

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