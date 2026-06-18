Aristotle Capital Boston LLC Sells 83,150 Shares of Box, Inc. $BOX

Aristotle Capital Boston LLC trimmed its position in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX - Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,961 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 83,150 shares during the quarter. BOX accounts for 1.3% of Aristotle Capital Boston LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC owned approximately 0.56% of BOX worth $24,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,487,018 shares of the software maker's stock worth $596,576,000 after purchasing an additional 497,658 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of BOX by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,511,258 shares of the software maker's stock worth $134,932,000 after purchasing an additional 604,946 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,330,168 shares of the software maker's stock worth $99,605,000 after acquiring an additional 251,520 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,316,783 shares of the software maker's stock worth $107,033,000 after acquiring an additional 94,289 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of BOX by 823,134.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,054,200 shares of the software maker's stock worth $91,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053,829 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BOX shares. William Blair restated a "market perform" rating on shares of BOX in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of BOX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of BOX from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BOX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $35.33.

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Insider Buying and Selling at BOX

In other BOX news, Director Dana L. Evan sold 17,034 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.24, for a total value of $412,904.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 113,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,846. The trade was a 13.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 17,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $442,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 1,364,049 shares in the company, valued at $35,465,274. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 130,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,208,520 over the last quarter. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BOX Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of BOX stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Box, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.34 and a 1 year high of $35.83. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $24.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.41, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.74.

BOX (NYSE:BOX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. BOX had a net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.19%. The firm had revenue of $305.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The company's revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. BOX has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.390-0.390 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 1.560-1.560 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BOX declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 19th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to purchase up to 14.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

BOX Company Profile

Box, Inc is a leading provider of cloud content management and file sharing solutions designed to support enterprises in securely managing, accessing and collaborating on digital content from anywhere. The company offers a unified platform that enables organizations to store, share and automate workflows across various departments, enhancing productivity and ensuring governance over sensitive information. Box's services are tailored to meet the needs of industries such as healthcare, financial services, government and media, where compliance and data security are paramount.

The core offerings of Box include its Content Cloud platform, which provides content collaboration, workflow automation, data classification and secure file sharing.

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