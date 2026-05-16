Arjuna Capital Purchases New Position in Intel Corporation $INTC

Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,715 shares of the chip maker's stock, valued at approximately $1,687,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 89.2% during the third quarter. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 946 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 177.7% during the fourth quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 886 shares of the chip maker's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Intel from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citic Securities upgraded Intel from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.90 to $60.30 in a research report on Monday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel to $124.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, twenty-five have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $77.38.

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Intel Trading Down 6.2%

INTC opened at $108.77 on Friday. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $18.97 and a 52 week high of $132.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market cap of $546.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -175.43 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.28. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intel has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.200-0.200 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Corporation will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In related news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 40,256 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total value of $4,006,679.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 105,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,313.81. This trade represents a 27.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

More Intel News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

Positive Sentiment: Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Article Title

Intel announced it is the official compute partner of McLaren Racing, adding another visible partnership that showcases its chips in high-performance, real-world workloads. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Article Title

Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 earnings estimates for Intel, suggesting some analysts see the turnaround improving. Neutral Sentiment: Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Article Title

Intel continues to be featured in bullish AI and infrastructure narratives, including reports tied to Apple, Tesla’s Terafab project, and Intel’s role in AI compute builds, which support the long-term thesis but do not offset near-term caution. Negative Sentiment: Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Article Title

Multiple reports say Intel is being hit by a broad semiconductor pullback as Treasury yields rise and investors rotate out of high-flying AI stocks. Negative Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Article Title

Analysts and market commentary continue to warn that Intel is losing server CPU market share to AMD and Arm, raising concerns about its competitive position in AI data centers. Negative Sentiment: Several articles framed Intel’s rally as overextended, with profit-taking and “AI bubble” worries triggering a sharp reversal in chip stocks. Article Title

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel's core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel's product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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