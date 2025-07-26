ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $12.69 Million in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 123,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,687,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Futu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FUTU. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Futu by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Futu by 2,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 650 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Futu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Futu by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Futu by 2,723.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter.

Futu Price Performance

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $163.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.60. Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $51.80 and a one year high of $174.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $125.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.02.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.86 million. Futu had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 41.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FUTU has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $123.70 to $143.90 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $176.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Futu from $113.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Futu presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.82.

View Our Latest Research Report on FUTU

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Articles

