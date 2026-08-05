Arkadios Wealth Advisors Acquires New Position in CECO Environmental Corp. $CECO

Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 17,888 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CECO. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 142.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 113,870 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 66,843 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in CECO Environmental by 393.4% in the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,953 shares of the company's stock worth $3,393,000 after purchasing an additional 45,411 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 42,455 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,541,000 after acquiring an additional 13,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter worth approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.08% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CECO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities set a $118.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on CECO Environmental from $80.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $103.00 price objective on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CECO Environmental in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $106.71.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CECO Environmental

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 34,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total value of $3,284,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 166,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,037,260. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 20,000 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,537,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 105,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,107,675. The trade was a 23.39% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company's stock.

CECO Environmental Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of CECO Environmental stock opened at $70.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.18. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $101.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 189.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.51.

CECO Environmental Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

Further Reading

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