Arkadios Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. $BX

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX - Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,028 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors' holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 100,951 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $15,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 1,034.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Blackstone by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 249,009 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $39,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,603 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth about $5,856,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,667,695 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $11,046,859,000 after buying an additional 840,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Blackstone

Here are the key news stories impacting Blackstone this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In related news, major shareholder Treasury Holdings I. Blackstone bought 9,486,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.00 per share, with a total value of $189,735,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,111,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,236,000. This trade represents a -2,529.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 7,477,500 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total value of $28,264,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 19,374 shares in the company, valued at $73,233.72. The trade was a 99.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,825,959 shares of company stock valued at $224,789,900. Insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on BX. Argus increased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Blackstone from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Blackstone from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $147.95.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BX

Blackstone Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE BX opened at $128.26 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.73 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The business's fifty day moving average is $121.47 and its 200 day moving average is $123.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $95.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.58.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.18. Blackstone had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 21.84%.The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Blackstone's previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Blackstone's payout ratio is presently 103.80%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc NYSE: BX is a global investment firm focused on alternative asset management. Founded in 1985 by Stephen A. Schwarzman and Peter G. Peterson and headquartered in New York City, the firm organizes and manages investment vehicles that acquire and operate businesses, real estate and credit investments, as well as provide hedge fund solutions and other alternative strategies for institutional and individual investors.

Blackstone's business is organized around several principal investment platforms.

Further Reading

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