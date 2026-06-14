Arkos Global Advisors Reduces Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Arkos Global Advisors lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,788 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 2,922 shares during the quarter. Arkos Global Advisors' holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Broadcom by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 77,411 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $25,539,000 after buying an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 173,759 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $57,325,000 after buying an additional 4,442 shares in the last quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 121.3% during the 4th quarter. Sovran Advisors LLC now owns 30,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $10,507,000 after buying an additional 16,789 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 406.1% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 11,994 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $4,151,000 after buying an additional 9,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AVGO shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Broadcom from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $545.00 target price (up from $430.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Broadcom from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $490.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock opened at $382.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a P/E ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.41. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.17 and a 1 year high of $495.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $404.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $363.33.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $22.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.13 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 38.85%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 10.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.33%.

Trending Headlines about Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Positive Sentiment: Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Article Title

Broadcom’s quarterly results were very strong, with revenue up 48% to a record $22.2 billion, semiconductor revenue up 79%, AI semiconductor revenue up 143% to $10.8 billion, and more than $30 billion in AI bookings, suggesting demand remains robust. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Article Title

Several analysts and commentators argue the recent drop could be a buying opportunity, saying Broadcom remains a core infrastructure winner in AI and that Wall Street’s long-term outlook is still constructive. Positive Sentiment: Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Article Title

Fresh coverage highlighted Broadcom as one of the stocks with catalysts heading into the second half of the year, and some analysts have raised earnings forecasts and price targets despite the selloff. Neutral Sentiment: Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Article Title

Jim Cramer said Broadcom’s earnings were “not good” and suggested tech stocks are harder to trust as leadership names, reflecting a more cautious market mood around the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Article Title

Broadcom also announced cash tender offers for certain outstanding debt securities, a routine balance-sheet move that is unlikely to move the stock by itself. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Article Title

Market commentary says the stock is being punished because investors are nitpicking Broadcom’s AI outlook and pricing the shares as if growth must keep accelerating without any hiccups. Negative Sentiment: One note warned that Broadcom told investors to expect gross profit margins to continue falling, reinforcing concerns that profitability may soften even as revenue grows. Article Title

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at $89,450,145.60. This trade represents a 15.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 39,116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.61, for a total value of $12,580,096.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 74,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,000,467.86. This trade represents a 34.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

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