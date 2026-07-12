Arlington Capital Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stake in IREN Limited $IREN

Arlington Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) by 1,530.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 100,527 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 94,360 shares during the period. IREN accounts for 1.9% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Arlington Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in IREN were worth $3,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IREN. Marex Group plc raised its holdings in IREN by 14,216.7% during the 4th quarter. Marex Group plc now owns 4,471,263 shares of the company's stock worth $168,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440,032 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in IREN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,677,000. Clear Street Group Inc. bought a new position in IREN in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,075,000. Situational Awareness LP boosted its stake in IREN by 90.1% in the second quarter. Situational Awareness LP now owns 6,400,384 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its holdings in IREN by 1,022.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 2,870,637 shares of the company's stock worth $108,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.08% of the company's stock.

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IREN Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of IREN traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.14. 29,984,138 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,716,524. IREN Limited has a 52 week low of $14.72 and a 52 week high of $76.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.74. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $144.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.69 million. On average, research analysts forecast that IREN Limited will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on IREN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on IREN from $77.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on IREN in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Freedom Capital raised IREN from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on IREN from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on IREN to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IREN has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $82.36.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IREN

About IREN

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

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