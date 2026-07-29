Arlo Technologies, Inc. $ARLO Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO - Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,049,418 shares of the company's stock after selling 240,341 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.89% of Arlo Technologies worth $29,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in Arlo Technologies by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 8,198,707 shares of the company's stock worth $114,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,063 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Arlo Technologies by 778.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,884,616 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670,156 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 30.1% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,678,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $79,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,443 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 69.1% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,554,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,854 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arlo Technologies by 115.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,552,652 shares of the company's stock worth $15,325,000 after purchasing an additional 830,770 shares in the last quarter. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arlo Technologies Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of ARLO opened at $14.24 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day moving average is $13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $19.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $150.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.72 million. Arlo Technologies had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Arlo Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.17-0.230 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Arlo Technologies, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Arlo Technologies news, CFO Kurtis Joseph Binder sold 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.70, for a total transaction of $1,020,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 499,885 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,848,194.50. This trade represents a 11.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. UBS Group set a $20.00 price target on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Arlo Technologies from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Arlo Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Arlo Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arlo Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ARLO

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc NYSE: ARLO is a provider of smart home security products and services designed for residential and small business customers. The company offers a portfolio of wireless and Wi-Fi-enabled security cameras, video doorbells, smart lighting solutions, and associated accessories. Arlo integrates advanced video analytics, motion detection, cloud storage, and two-way audio capabilities to deliver end-to-end security and monitoring solutions accessible through mobile applications and web interfaces.

Founded as a division of Netgear, Inc in 2014 and spun off as an independent public company in 2018, Arlo Technologies has established a presence in North America, Europe, Australia and parts of Asia.

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