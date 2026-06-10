ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 35.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,786 shares of the company's stock after selling 14,408 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC's holdings in ARM were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $284,000. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth about $2,655,000. Haven Private LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 8,682 shares of the company's stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARM by 259.1% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,414 shares of the company's stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 8,957 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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ARM Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of ARM stock opened at $324.86 on Wednesday. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $427.99. The stock has a market cap of $346.98 billion, a PE ratio of 386.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.91.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ARM news, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $11,001,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 51,125 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,824,696.25. This trade represents a 50.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 31,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.54, for a total transaction of $7,231,156.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $39,470,517.28. This trade represents a 15.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 301,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,030,158 in the last 90 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James Financial reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of ARM from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ARM in a report on Monday, May 18th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ARM currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $230.04.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report).

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