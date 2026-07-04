ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Shares Sold by Tensor Edge Capital LLC

Tensor Edge Capital LLC lessened its stake in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 65.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 289,461 shares of the company's stock after selling 543,939 shares during the quarter. ARM accounts for about 7.5% of Tensor Edge Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Tensor Edge Capital LLC's holdings in ARM were worth $43,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARM. Rathbones Group PLC raised its position in shares of ARM by 4,638.8% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 500,043 shares of the company's stock valued at $54,660,000 after purchasing an additional 489,491 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in ARM in the 4th quarter valued at $826,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,486,000. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in ARM in the 3rd quarter worth $202,980,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in ARM by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,188 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of ARM in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen upped their price target on ARM from $265.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group increased their price objective on ARM from $260.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ARM from $255.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $500.00 target price on shares of ARM in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $279.83.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on ARM

ARM Price Performance

ARM stock opened at $315.28 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $307.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.88. The stock has a market cap of $336.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 375.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.76. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $452.70.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. On average, analysts expect that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at ARM

In other news, insider Spencer Collins sold 51,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.73, for a total value of $11,001,702.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,824,696.25. This represents a 50.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William Abbey sold 10,887 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.14, for a total transaction of $2,440,212.18. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 43,353 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,717,141.42. The trade was a 20.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 248,205 shares of company stock valued at $57,741,572 over the last 90 days.

Key ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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