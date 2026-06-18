ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM Stake Lifted by Hyperion Asset Management Ltd

Hyperion Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 28.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,836,185 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 401,594 shares during the quarter. ARM comprises 5.6% of Hyperion Asset Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hyperion Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.17% of ARM worth $200,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in ARM by 4,638.8% during the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 500,043 shares of the company's stock worth $54,660,000 after buying an additional 489,491 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in ARM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $826,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new position in ARM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,486,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ARM by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 24,188 shares of the company's stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 6,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in ARM by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 417,775 shares of the company's stock worth $45,667,000 after buying an additional 49,811 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on ARM from $245.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ARM from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total transaction of $1,131,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,207,019.85. The trade was a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William Abbey sold 6,566 shares of ARM stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.72, for a total value of $2,644,259.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,563 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,281,131.36. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 301,338 shares of company stock valued at $66,030,158 over the last 90 days.

ARM Price Performance

ARM opened at $418.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 498.67, a P/E/G ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 3.78. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $444.80.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. ARM had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 18.37%. Research analysts anticipate that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

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