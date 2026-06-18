Armistice Capital LLC Acquires 1,562,000 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. $XRAY

Armistice Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY - Free Report) by 27.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,298,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after acquiring an additional 1,562,000 shares during the quarter. DENTSPLY SIRONA accounts for approximately 1.0% of Armistice Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.66% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $83,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 292.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $13.55.

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DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Down 4.0%

DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $10.03 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.69.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 17.06% and a positive return on equity of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $880.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $841.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. DENTSPLY SIRONA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at DENTSPLY SIRONA

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Brian P. Mckeon acquired 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.12 per share, for a total transaction of $101,200.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $101,200. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Barber acquired 15,175 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $149,929.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 55,943 shares in the company, valued at $552,716.84. This represents a 37.22% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 35,160 shares of company stock worth $351,179. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona Inc NASDAQ: XRAY is a leading global manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies. The company, formed through the merger of Dentsply International and Sirona Dental Systems in February 2016, brings together a long heritage of innovation in dental care. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Dentsply Sirona develops and markets a comprehensive range of dental consumables, laboratory products, and advanced imaging and CAD/CAM systems.

The company's product portfolio spans preventive, restorative, orthodontic, endodontic and surgical care.

See Also

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