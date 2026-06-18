Armistice Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. $DT

Armistice Capital LLC reduced its position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT - Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 336,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 64,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.11% of Dynatrace worth $14,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RHL Group LLC acquired a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 809 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Dynatrace by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 896 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 210.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,606 shares of the company's stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $41.32 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.66 and a 200-day moving average of $39.45. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 76.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.64 and a 1-year high of $57.55.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $521.01 million. Dynatrace had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Dynatrace has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.930-1.950 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.440-0.450 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynatrace News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dynatrace this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn initiated coverage on Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $47.69.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DT

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace is a global software intelligence company specializing in application performance management (APM), cloud infrastructure monitoring, and digital experience management. Its flagship offering, the Dynatrace Software Intelligence Platform, leverages artificial intelligence to provide real-time observability across distributed environments, including on-premises data centers, private clouds, public clouds and hybrid deployments. Organizations rely on Dynatrace to detect anomalies, troubleshoot performance issues and optimize end-user experiences through automated root-cause analysis powered by the company's engine, Davis.

The Dynatrace platform comprises modules for full-stack application monitoring, digital experience monitoring, infrastructure monitoring and business analytics.

See Also

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