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Armistice Capital LLC Has $50.03 Million Position in e.l.f. Beauty $ELF

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
e.l.f. Beauty logo with Consumer Staples background
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Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report) by 394.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 657,983 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 525,018 shares during the quarter. e.l.f. Beauty makes up 0.6% of Armistice Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 1.11% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $50,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 317 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the third quarter worth $64,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ELF shares. Weiss Ratings lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. B. Riley Financial cut their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $130.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $78.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

Insider Transactions at e.l.f. Beauty

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 52,880 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $3,312,403.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,416 shares in the company, valued at $6,164,778.24. The trade was a 34.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kory Marchisotto sold 23,796 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.66, for a total value of $1,514,853.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 152,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,702,866.22. This represents a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,347 shares of company stock valued at $15,713,592. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 7.1%

NYSE:ELF opened at $62.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.63. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $48.82 and a twelve month high of $150.99. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $59.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 1.61%.The company had revenue of $449.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2027 guidance at 3.270-3.320 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting e.l.f. Beauty this week:

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty NYSE: ELF is an American cosmetics company known for offering an extensive range of affordable, trend-driven makeup and skincare products. The company's portfolio spans foundations, lipsticks, mascaras, brushes, serums, masks and other beauty essentials, all positioned at accessible price points. e.l.f. Beauty maintains a direct-to-consumer platform through its e-commerce site and engages in widespread retail partnerships with major chains such as Target, Walmart, Ulta Beauty and Amazon.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Oakland, California, e.l.f.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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