Armistice Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,992,196 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $68,865,000. Kenvue comprises approximately 0.8% of Armistice Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Kenvue as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kenvue by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mill Creek Capital Advisors LLC now owns 124,213 shares of the company's stock worth $2,143,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its holdings in Kenvue by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 234,664 shares of the company's stock worth $4,048,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC now owns 13,888 shares of the company's stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Kenvue by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,051 shares of the company's stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on KVUE. Argus raised shares of Kenvue to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KVUE

Kenvue Stock Down 2.2%

KVUE opened at $18.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.56. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.54.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2075 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio is currently 97.65%.

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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