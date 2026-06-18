Armistice Capital LLC Purchases 130,907 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation $EW

Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW - Free Report) by 89.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 277,478 shares of the medical research company's stock after acquiring an additional 130,907 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC's holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $23,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 156.2% in the 4th quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 1,455,842 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $124,111,000 after purchasing an additional 887,600 shares during the last quarter. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,241,751 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $191,109,000 after purchasing an additional 160,405 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,999 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EW shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $104.00) on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Mizuho set a $95.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $95.96.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $86.53 on Thursday. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business's revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Edwards Lifesciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corporation will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, SVP Andrew M. Dahl sold 568 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $48,893.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 15,334 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,319,950.72. The trade was a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 13,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total transaction of $1,040,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 39,699 shares in the company, valued at $3,177,507.96. The trade was a 24.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,038 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,255. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences is a medical technology company focused on products and therapies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring. The company designs, develops and manufactures prosthetic heart valves and related delivery systems used in both surgical and minimally invasive (transcatheter) procedures. Its portfolio addresses a range of valvular conditions, with an emphasis on technologies that enable transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR) as an alternative to open-heart surgery.

In addition to transcatheter heart valves—including the widely recognized SAPIEN family—Edwards offers surgical tissue valves and ancillary devices used by cardiac surgeons, interventional cardiologists and hospital teams.

Further Reading

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