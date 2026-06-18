Armistice Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 536,000 The Simply Good Foods Company $SMPL

Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 536,000 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $10,763,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.58% of Simply Good Foods at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,631,429 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $213,479,000 after purchasing an additional 249,405 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 8.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,288,680 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $106,443,000 after buying an additional 346,395 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,645,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $115,169,000 after buying an additional 14,089 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Simply Good Foods by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,124,640 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $42,663,000 after buying an additional 469,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Simply Good Foods by 119.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,313,726 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $32,607,000 after buying an additional 715,110 shares during the period. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Simply Good Foods

In other Simply Good Foods news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.39 per share, for a total transaction of $991,200.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 172,854 shares in the company, valued at $2,141,661.06. This trade represents a 86.16% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Clayton C. Daley, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $117,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 111,743 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,332.54. The trade was a 9.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 8.76% of the company's stock.

Simply Good Foods Price Performance

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $12.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -10.20 and a beta of 0.17. The Simply Good Foods Company has a twelve month low of $10.21 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $326.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.08 million. Simply Good Foods had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.72%. The firm's revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods from $24.00 to $14.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Simply Good Foods from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $19.00 price target on Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Simply Good Foods from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simply Good Foods from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Simply Good Foods presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $17.80.

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Simply Good Foods Company Profile

Simply Good Foods Co NASDAQ: SMPL is a North American consumer packaged foods company specializing in better-for-you nutrition products. The company’s portfolio centers on two well-established brands, Atkins and Quest, which offer a range of low-carbohydrate, high-protein bars, powders, shakes, and snacks. Simply Good Foods aims to support consumers’ health and wellness goals by delivering convenient, nutrient-dense options without added sugars or artificial sweeteners.

Under the Atkins brand, the company produces meal replacements, snack bars, and ready-to-drink shakes designed for low-carb dieters.

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