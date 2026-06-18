Armistice Capital LLC Sells 63,255 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 56.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,144 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,255 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of MongoDB worth $20,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 31.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the company's stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the company's stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company's stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company's stock.

MongoDB Stock Down 4.0%

MDB opened at $334.69 on Thursday. MongoDB, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $444.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of -904.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1,258.00 and a beta of 1.57.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 1.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. The firm had revenue of $687.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,010 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,453,500. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.63, for a total transaction of $1,783,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,095. This trade represents a 43.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 137,616 shares of company stock worth $49,371,944 over the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MDB shares. Wall Street Zen cut MongoDB from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, June 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of MongoDB from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on MongoDB from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $396.39.

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MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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