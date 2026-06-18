Armistice Capital LLC Takes Position in Scholar Rock Holding Corporation $SRRK

Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SRRK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,810,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 0.20% of Scholar Rock at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Scholar Rock in the fourth quarter valued at about $529,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Scholar Rock by 359.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,886 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 22,598 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 246.4% in the 4th quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 69,589 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 49,502 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1,223.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 280,324 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 259,148 shares during the period. Finally, EFG International AG bought a new stake in Scholar Rock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. 91.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SRRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Scholar Rock from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $44.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Scholar Rock from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Scholar Rock from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Scholar Rock from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Scholar Rock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SRRK

Scholar Rock Price Performance

Shares of SRRK opened at $46.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 8.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Scholar Rock Holding Corporation has a twelve month low of $27.07 and a twelve month high of $52.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.08 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.93.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Scholar Rock Holding Corporation will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholar Rock

In other Scholar Rock news, COO Keith Woods sold 10,220 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $506,605.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 620,055 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,736,126.35. The trade was a 1.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Vikas Sinha sold 10,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $516,023.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 619,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,726,261.92. This trade represents a 1.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 63,491 shares of company stock valued at $3,147,249 over the last quarter. 13.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Scholar Rock Company Profile

Scholar Rock is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of protein therapeutics that selectively target growth factors involved in disease processes. The company's research platform is designed to modulate endogenous growth factor activation and signaling with high specificity, aiming to restore normal biological function across a range of disorders. Scholar Rock's approach is distinguished by its emphasis on engineering antibodies and biologics that interact with growth factor precursors or latent complexes rather than the active form, potentially offering improved safety and efficacy profiles.

The company's lead program, SRK-015 (appercept), is an investigational monoclonal antibody targeting the activation of latent myostatin proproteins and is being evaluated for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

See Also

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