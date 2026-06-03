Armstrong World Industries, Inc. $AWI Stock Holdings Boosted by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI - Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 338,210 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,151 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.78% of Armstrong World Industries worth $64,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the construction company's stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the construction company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,292 shares of the construction company's stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 9.7% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 874 shares of the construction company's stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 18.4% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 509 shares of the construction company's stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AWI. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Bank of America cut their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore set a $200.00 target price on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AWI

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

AWI opened at $153.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $166.28 and a 200-day moving average of $179.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.06 and a 12-month high of $206.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $409.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $409.46 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 36.71%. Armstrong World Industries's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. Armstrong World Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.150-8.450 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.339 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Armstrong World Industries's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.29%.

Armstrong World Industries Profile

Armstrong World Industries, Inc is a leading global manufacturer of commercial ceiling and wall solutions. The company offers a diverse portfolio of acoustical, decorative and specialty ceiling systems designed to enhance interior environments in offices, healthcare facilities, schools, retail outlets and other non-residential settings. Through its focus on performance, aesthetics and sustainability, Armstrong World Industries addresses both functional and design requirements for architects, contractors and building owners.

Armstrong's product range includes mineral fiber, fiberglass, wood wool, metal and stone wool ceiling panels, as well as suspension and grid systems.

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