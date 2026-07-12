ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 22,815 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF - Free Report) by 647.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 22,815 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 977 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 504 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $728,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,760,352. This represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 61,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 8,749 shares of company stock worth $1,708,577 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NYSE COF traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $201.42. 2,380,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,430,346. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $174.24 and a twelve month high of $259.64. The business's 50-day moving average price is $191.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $203.40. The company has a market capitalization of $125.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.68 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Capital One Financial's quarterly revenue was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $224.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $258.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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