ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in American Express Company $AXP

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 707.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,458 shares of the payment services company's stock after purchasing an additional 16,172 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in American Express were worth $5,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,464,868 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $10,900,528,000 after purchasing an additional 369,967 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in American Express by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,023,482 shares of the payment services company's stock worth $3,338,238,000 after buying an additional 141,936 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in American Express by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,850,298 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,904,218,000 after acquiring an additional 558,533 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,515,675 shares of the payment services company's stock valued at $2,780,424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,464,215,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of American Express from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on American Express in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $389.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $396.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $368.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXP

Key Stories Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $350.52. 2,791,983 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,064,715. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.04. American Express Company has a 12 month low of $288.34 and a 12 month high of $387.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $325.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $332.21.

American Express (NYSE:AXP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The payment services company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.27. American Express had a return on equity of 33.95% and a net margin of 15.13%.The company had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. American Express's revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 17.67 EPS for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. American Express's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.71%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co‑brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

See Also

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